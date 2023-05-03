Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Jan-Lennard Struff at Manolo Santana Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 quarterfinals will end with these players. Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Jan-Lennard Struff at Manolo Santana Stadium is the game that will set the second semifinal. Stay here to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff online free in the US on Fubo]

Tsitsipas is the main candidate to challenge Carlos Alcaraz based on who are the players still in the draw. Despite being a favorite to win the title, his path hasn’t been easy. The Greek defeated Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Baez in two three-set thrillers before a 6-3; 6-1 over Bernabe Zapata Miralles. He has a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head vs his next opponent.

Struff being in this round is definitely a surprise given he is competing as a lucky loser. The German also had the fortune of seeing Felix Auger-Aliassime losing early, although he took advantage of it. He eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, Ben Shelton, Dusan Lajovic, and Pedro Cachín. His last three victories came down to the wire, so he might arrive a bit tired.

When will Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff be played?

Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash with Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Thursday, May 4. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff in the US

The game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.