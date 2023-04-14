Taylor Fritz will play against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will have an American looking to continue his amazing run. These protagonists are Taylor Fritz facing Andrey Rublev. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev online free in the US on Fubo]

Fritz is having an excellent tournament despite clay not being his best surface. He defeated Stanislas Wawrinka along with Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarterfinals, before his most surprising win took place. The American eliminated the two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas with a stunning 6-2; 6-4. Something important is that the head-to-head has Fritz 4-2 vs his next opponent.

Rublev has also been one of the most regular performers this week. The fifth seeded beat Jaume Munar in three sets to begin the competition, though he continued without losing any set from then on. His path includes victories over Karen Khachanov and Jan-Lennard Struff.

When will Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev be played?

Taylor Fritz will clash with Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Saturday, April 15. The game will be played at Court Rainier III.

Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev in the US

The match between Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV and Tennis Channel are the other options.