A new edition of the Winter X Games will take place in Aspen in the next days. Check out the schedule, events, and how to watch it on TV or live stream in the US.

The X Games of Aspen 2023 is one of the main attractions for the winter sports. Everything happens in just three days full of action since the beginning. Read along to know more about the schedule, events and TV channel to watch or live stream for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

There are a lot of top athletes ready to participate for a medal starting on Friday, January 27, until the 29. In that brief time the whole event will be at the center of attention. Buttermilk is the place where they will be gathering for the 22nd consecutive year.

A total of 14 disciplines will be part of the schedule for men and women. Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck will see them give their best. One thing that distinguishes these games is the public don’t have to pay if they want to attend. Music shows will also be returning after three years.

X Games Aspen 2023: Date

The X Games Aspen 2023 will start this Friday, January 27 and end on Sunday, January 29 .

X Games Aspen 2023: Time in the US

Day 1 starts at 1:30 PM (ET)

Day 2 starts at 12:30 PM (ET)

Day 3 starts at 1 PM (ET)

How to watch the X Games Aspen 2023 in the US

The X Games Aspen 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ABC and ESPN.