The 2023 edition of the FISU World University Games are taking place at Lake Placid. Check out here how to watch all the action on Tuesday, January 17 in the US.

This year's FISU World University Games are in full swing, with the popular event entering its sixth day of competition at Lake Placid 2023. Make sure to catch up with all the action on, fuboTV (seven-day free trial), which broadcasts the event in the US.

The games started on January 12, gathering over 2500 athletes and coaches from all over the world across twelve different sports. As the end of the tournament draws nearer, the stakes will be higher than ever in the next few days.

Tuesday, January 17 will be packed with action from different events, with team competitions and medal ceremonies. Let's take a look at the start time of all the upcoming events in this eventful day.

Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 17

Curling: M6

9:00 am - 11:15 am

Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY

Cross Country Skiing: Individual W/M (C)

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Ice Hockey (M): HUN – GBR (20)

9:30 am - 11:45 am

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom W

9:30 am - 2:00 pm

Whiteface Mountain 5021 NY-86, Wilmington, NY

Speed Skating: 1500m W/M

10:00 am - 12:35 pm

Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

Freestyle & Freeski/Snowboard: Slopestyle W/M Qualifications

10:00 am - 2:30 pm

Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY

Curling: W7

2:00 pm - 4:15 pm

Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY

Nordic Combined: Team Gundersen M

2:00 pm - 6:45 pm

Ice Hockey (M): SWE – JPN (22)

4:30 pm - 6:45 pm

Roos House 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY

Ice Hockey (W): CAN – GBR (12)

4:30 pm - 6:45 pm

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

Medals Ceremonies

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fire Dancing

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music Concert Series

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Curling: M7

7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY

Ice Hockey (W): SVK – CZE (13)

8:00 pm - 10:15 pm

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 17 in the US

All the events of the 2023 Lake Placid FISU Games on Tuesday, January 17, will be broascast in the US on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, TSN App.