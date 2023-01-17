The World University Games are still going on in Lake Placid. Find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).
Another day of competition approaches this Wednesday, January 18. There are six already behind, but there is a lot to be determined until Sunday. This time there will be a lot of sports ready to crown their champions.
It’s going to be a schedule full of options for those who like different types of activities. Curling, ice hockey and snowboard will be among them, so everyone should find one they prefer. Here are the ones set to happen up next.
Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 18
Alpine Skiing
- Starts at 9:30 AM (ET)
- Whiteface Mountain 5021 NY-86, Wilmington, NY
Biathlon
- Starts at 12:05 PM (ET)
- Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY
Cross-Country Skiing
- Starts at 9:05 AM (ET)
- Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY
Curling
- Starts at 9:00 AM (ET)
- Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY
Freestyle Skiing
- Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)
- Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY
Ice Hockey
- Starts at 9:05 AM (ET)
- Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY
Ski Jumping
- Starts at 6 PM (ET)
- Olympic Jumping Complex 5486 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid, NY
Snowboard
- Starts at 1:05 PM (ET)
- Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY
Speed Skating
- Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)
- Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY
How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the US
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.