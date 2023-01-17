The FISU World University Games happening in Lake Placid will have one more day of action. There will be plenty of disciplines ready to continue determining the champions on January 18. Check out how to watch this event on TV or live stream in the US.

The World University Games are still going on in Lake Placid. Find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Another day of competition approaches this Wednesday, January 18. There are six already behind, but there is a lot to be determined until Sunday. This time there will be a lot of sports ready to crown their champions.

It’s going to be a schedule full of options for those who like different types of activities. Curling, ice hockey and snowboard will be among them, so everyone should find one they prefer. Here are the ones set to happen up next.

Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 18

Alpine Skiing

Starts at 9:30 AM (ET)

Whiteface Mountain 5021 NY-86, Wilmington, NY

Biathlon

Starts at 12:05 PM (ET)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Cross-Country Skiing

Starts at 9:05 AM (ET)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Curling

Starts at 9:00 AM (ET)

Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY

Freestyle Skiing

Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)

Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY

Ice Hockey

Starts at 9:05 AM (ET)

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

Ski Jumping

Starts at 6 PM (ET)

Olympic Jumping Complex 5486 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid, NY

Snowboard

Starts at 1:05 PM (ET)

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

Speed Skating

Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)

Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the US

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.