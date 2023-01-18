The 2023 Lake Placid FISU World University Games are getting to its end with the best still taking place in the last couple of days. Check out how to watch this event on TV or live stream in the US.

Lake Placid is the host of the World University Games organized by FISU that are bringing a lot of excitement. Find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

There will be yet another day full of action this Thursday, January 19. It will be the ninth of the event that is scheduled to finish next Sunday, January 22. A total of nine sports will be played on this occasion with multiple of them including finals to award the medals to the bets athletes.

Fans will be able to choose their favorite one since there is a wide variety of disciplines. For example, alpine skiing, Nordic combined, and speed skating will be among those. Read along to know the exact time of each activity so you don’t miss anything.

Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 19

Alpine Skiing

Starts at 11:00 AM (ET)

Whiteface Mountain 5021 NY-86, Wilmington, NY

Biathlon

Starts at 1:05 PM (ET)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Curling

Starts at 9:00 AM (ET)

Saranac Lake Civic Center 213 Ampersand Ave, Saranac Lake, NY

Freestyle Skiing

Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)

Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY

Ice Hockey

Starts at 9:30 AM (ET)

Clarkson Univ. Cheel Arena 8 Clarkson Ave, Potsdam, NY

SUNY Canton Roos House 34 Cornell Drive Canton, NY

Maxcy Hall 005 Tupper Lake Dr, Potsdam, NY

Nordic Combined

Starts at 1:00 PM (ET)

Olympic Jumping Complex 5486 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid, NY

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Short Track Speed Skating

Starts at 4:00 PM (ET)

Olympic Speed Skating Oval, 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

Snowboard

Starts at 1:35 PM (ET)

Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY

Speed Skating

Starts at 10:00 AM (ET)

Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the US

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.