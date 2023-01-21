The FISU World University Games being organized by Lake Placid will come to an end. Find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).
It’s already the last day of the competition for this edition held in the United States. This Sunday, January 22, will be finishing with a lot more. After a lot of champions were decided, there are some other left to receive their medals.
There will not be plenty of choices for those interested because most of the sports closed their schedules. Only three disciplines remain as the ongoing ones before the ceremony. Cross-Country Skiing, Ice Hockey, and Snowboard will be the activities representing the conclusion.
Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 22
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 30km Mass Start Free
- Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)
- Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY
- Women's 15km Mass Start Free
- Starts at 1:05 PM (ET)
- Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY
Ice Hockey
- Men's Bronze Medal Game
- Japan - Kazakhstan
- Starts at 11:05 AM (ET)
- Olympic Center 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY
- Men's Gold Medal Game
- United States - Canada
- Start at 5:10 PM (ET)
- Olympic Center 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY
Snowboard
- Starts at 10:00 AM (ET)
- Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY
How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the US
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.