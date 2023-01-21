Lake Placid was the host of the FISU World University Games, but there will be only one day left. The last champions will be crowned on Sunday, January 22, so make sure you don’t miss anything. Check out how to watch this event on TV or live stream in the US.

The FISU World University Games being organized by Lake Placid will come to an end. Find out more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

It’s already the last day of the competition for this edition held in the United States. This Sunday, January 22, will be finishing with a lot more. After a lot of champions were decided, there are some other left to receive their medals.

There will not be plenty of choices for those interested because most of the sports closed their schedules. Only three disciplines remain as the ongoing ones before the ceremony. Cross-Country Skiing, Ice Hockey, and Snowboard will be the activities representing the conclusion.

Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Events on January 22

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 30km Mass Start Free

Starts at 10:05 AM (ET)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Women's 15km Mass Start Free

Starts at 1:05 PM (ET)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg 220 Bobsled Run Ln, Lake Placid, NY

Ice Hockey

Men's Bronze Medal Game

Japan - Kazakhstan

Starts at 11:05 AM (ET)

Olympic Center 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

Men's Gold Medal Game

United States - Canada

Start at 5:10 PM (ET)

Olympic Center 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY

Snowboard

Starts at 10:00 AM (ET)

Gore Mountain 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY

How to watch Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the US

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.