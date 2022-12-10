After a long regular season the best college football players come together in a small group of finalists and the winner will be announced to the nation before the start of the CFP. Check here the date and live streaming option.

When is the 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony and what time is the winner announced?

The first time the Heisman Trophy winner was announced on national TV was in 1977, but it was more than 40 years after the first trophy was awarded in 1935.

Multiple TV networks have been in charge of broadcasting the event since the late 70s, the first network was CBS from 1977 to 1980. Other networks were ABC and NBC.

In 2009 a broadcasting record was set for the Heisman Trophy, a total of 6 million viewers tuned in to watch Mark Ingram win the trophy.

2022 Heisman Trophy: Date, time and live streaming.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, the same day as the Army-Navy game and one month before the 2023 CFP kickoff. Broadcasting begins at 8:00 PM (ET), and the official TV Channel is ESPN.

Most of the 2022 Heisman Trophy nominees are quarterbacks, it's very likely that one of them will win the trophy. But in 2020 a Wide Receiver, DeVonta Smith, won the trophy over other quarterbacks.