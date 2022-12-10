This is the most valuable trophy for a college football player, it is a way of saying that a college player had an incredible season like no other player. Check here how much it costs.

Heisman Trophy 2022 value: How much does the trophy cost?

Jay Berwanger was the first college player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1935, with only 84 points he was selected as the winner, at that time Jay was playing for the Chicago Maroons.

The only college player with three thousand points in a Heisman Trophy ballot was O.J. Simpson with a total of 2,853 points. So far no other player has surpassed that big amount of points.

The last Heisman Trophy winning player in the 20th century was Ron Dayne, as a player for the Wisconsin Badgers he was drafted with 2,042 points.

Does the Heisman Trophy have any monetary value?

The Downtown Athletic Club does not say how much it costs to make a Heisman Trophy or if it has a defined price, but it is estimated that the trophy can be worth between $100,000 and $200,000.

A proof of the Heisman Trophy value was during a recent sale when Charles White's 1979 trophy sold once for $184,000 and a second time for $300,000.

In 2021 the winner was Bryce Young, he is a quarterback, most players like him have won a total of 38 Heisman Trophy awards.