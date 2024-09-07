Trending topics:
David Ortiz issues strong warning to MLB about Shohei Ohtani’s MVP award

Former Red Sox player David Ortiz criticizes the possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani winning the MVP award.

Former MLB player David Ortiz commentates before during Game Three of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Former MLB player David Ortiz commentates before during Game Three of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

By Alexander Rosquez

David Ortiz, former Boston Red Sox star and Hall of Famer, has questioned the possibility of Shohei Ohtani being awarded the National League MVP this year. Ortiz argues that, like himself, Ohtani has primarily played as a designated hitter, and this should be a factor in the MVP decision.

Ortiz, who spent most of his career as a designated hitter, never won the AL MVP. Despite his impressive numbers and significant contributions to his teams, Ortiz always faced the challenge of being considered for the award due to his position.

Now, Ortiz is watching with interest how MLB will handle Shohei Ohtani, who is on the verge of making history by becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, and has sent a strong message to the league.

“MLB always had an excuse for not giving me the MVP, supposedly because I was a designated hitter. I’m going to see what they do this year. I’m going to sit back and wait to see where they run, besides, Ohtani is MLB’s ‘darling,'” Ortiz said in a recent interview.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his solo home run, his 45th of the season to trail 2-1 to the Cleveland Guardians, during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ortiz’s argument

David Ortiz maintains that MLB always had an “excuse” for not awarding him the MVP due to his role as a designated hitter. Now, the former player is keen to see how the league will treat Ohtani, who has also played primarily as a DH.

The comparison between Ortiz and Ohtani

Although both players have excelled in Major League Baseball, there are some notable differences between them. Ohtani has displayed exceptional versatility, combining his power as a hitter with his ability as a pitcher. Additionally, Ohtani’s WAR in 2024 is higher than Ortiz’s career-best WAR.

Despite these differences, Ortiz continues to question the possibility of Ohtani being recognized as the National League MVP. It will be interesting to see how MLB responds to Ortiz’s criticism and whether Ohtani will ultimately receive the award.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

