Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani slams another home run, eyes 50-50 milestone

The Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is getting closer to becoming the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his solo home run, his 45th of the season to trail 2-1 to the Cleveland Guardians, during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues his remarkable season by hitting his 45th home run. With this home run, Ohtani inches closer to becoming the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

Ohtani has already achieved the 40-40 mark, reaching it on August 24. However, his goal now is to hit the 50-50 milestone, a feat no player has ever accomplished. With 21 games remaining in the regular season, Ohtani is just five home runs and four stolen bases away from reaching this historic achievement.

Thanks to his outstanding performance, Shohei Ohtani is well-positioned to win his third MVP award of the season. His combination of power, speed, and defensive skills makes him a strong favorite for the honor.

Ohtani’s dominance in MLB

In addition to his impressive home run and stolen base numbers, Ohtani has excelled in other offensive categories. With a .281 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage,and a .617 slugging percentage, Ohtani leads the National League in several categories.

The Japanese star has also been recognized for his defense and overall impact on the team. His versatility and ability to contribute in multiple areas make him an exceptional player.

Ohtani’s next challenge

Ohtani’s next challenge will be facing right-hander Gavin Williams in Game 2 of the series against the Guardians. It will be interesting to see how Ohtani performs against a young and talented pitcher.

