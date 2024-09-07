Where to watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jessica Pegula will clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final. USA viewers can easily catch all the action with detailed information on the match date, start time, and live streaming options readily available, ensuring they stay up-to-date and never miss a moment of this thrilling event.

[Watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The US Open women’s final will feature tournament’s most formidable players. Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 2, has been in stellar form, recently dispatching top contender Emma Navarro and securing her place in the final. The Belarusian will now look to add a victory against another American, Jessica Pegula, who has also made a significant impression throughout the tournament.

Pegula, fresh off a convincing win over Karolina Muchova, demonstrated her exceptional skill and resilience during her quarterfinal clash with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The final promises to be a high-stakes battle between Sabalenka’s aggressive play and Pegula’s home-court advantage, ensuring an electrifying match for fans.

When will the Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka match be played?

Jessica Pegula take on Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final this Saturday, September 7th, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM (ET).

Aryna Sabalenka (left) shakes hands with Jessica Pegula (right) – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

see also Supporting Women’s Sports: Simone Biles watches Pegula’s win over Swiatek at US Open 2024

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

Advertisement