The XFL is the first pro football league in the United States with the most women working as referees/officials, this is a big step for other leagues to follow the path to hire more women. Check here who they are.

The XFL wants to show the world that they are an inclusive league and support women and to do so they have a long list of six female referees for the 2023 season.

It is not the first time that female football referees have been seen, nowadays it is a normal thing at the collegiate level and in high school leagues around the country.

The NFL is allowing more female referees but they are slower than the XFL, in the 2022 season the NFL barely had three, two known and one new.

Who are the XFL female referees in 2023?

All XFL football referees are working in the league on merit, they have enough experience and are considered the best to work in the XFL, but it was necessary to include more women to send a message to the other leagues.

Krystle Apellaniz: She is not only a football referee but also has experience as a college basketball referee. Apellaniz was part of the Hula Bowl 2023 All-female referee team. She was also part of the NFL Mackie Development Program.

Catherine “Cat” Conti: The Big 12 Conference named Cat as referee, she was the first woman to officiate a Big 12 game. Before working as a referee she was a waitress, today she not only works as a referee but also as a trainer and speaker.

Amanda Sauer: She is part of the Big 10 conference, in 2021 she was the only woman in that football conference. Sauer was the first FBS female referee. She lost her husband, Peter, in 2012 and said that becoming a referee helped her heal.

Karina Tovar: In 2021 she was the first ACC on-field female official, her career began as a side gig working as basketball referee at Cal State Northridge. Karina is one of the youngest among the XFL female referees. She has experience not only with football and basketball but also with softball.

Monique Washington: Another XFL female referee who was part of the 2023 Hula Bowl All-female officiating team. In 2021, together with Henrietta Powell, they made history as MEAC female football referees.

LaShell Nelson: In 2022 she set a record as the first black woman to officiate a Big 10 conference game. She was part of the NFL Mackie Development Program. Nelson has XFL experience since 2020.