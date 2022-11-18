Arizona State host Oregon State at Sun Devil Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Arizona State clash with Oregon State at Sun Devil Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

During the last five decades, Arizona State have only lost once at home against Oregon State in 20 meetings. That's an impressive stat. Even with that incredible trend, the Sun Devils are an 8-point underdog. Arizona State arrive with two consecutive losses and a disappointing 3-7 record.

Oregon State are back in the Top 25 of the national rankings with a 7-3 record after a 38-10 blowout to California. Furthermore, the Beavers have assured bowl elegibility. Now, their main target is to finish as a ranked team for the first time in a decade. They should take care of business at Arizona State before closing the season with a final showdown against archrival Oregon.

Arizona State vs Oregon State: Date

Arizona State will host the Oregon State Beavers in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 2:15 PM (ET). The game will be played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State vs Oregon State: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Arizona State vs Oregon State in the US

In a must-win scenario for Oregon State, the Beavers visit Arizona State in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN2.