Arizona host Washington State at Arizona Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Arizona shocked the Pac-12 and the entire nation after a major upset last week with a 34-28 win on the road against a Top-10 contender such as UCLA. Nobody saw that coming after four consecutive losses for the Wildcats. However, that victory was an emotional boost, put their record on 4-6 and kept alive their bowl elegibility hopes. This game will be special for QB Jayden de Laura facing his old team for the first time. Arizona lead the all-time series 27-18.

Washington State have bounced back with two consecutive wins against Stanford and Arizona State improving to a 6-4 record. The Cougars have the best defense in the Pac-12 allowing less than 20 points per game. QB Cam Ward has been very solid this season passing for 2579 yards and 20 touchdowns. Washington State are a 3.5-point favorite on the road and have won four of the past five games between these two teams.

Arizona vs Washington State: Date

The Washington State Cougars will visit the Arizona Wildcats in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 2 PM (ET). The game will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Arizona vs Washington State: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Arizona vs Washington State in the US

Arizona and Washington State face off in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.