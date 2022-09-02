The Bearcats want to prove their 2021 College Football Playoff appearance was not a coincidence and the road to a championship begins at Arkansas. In this article you will find date, time, and TV channel to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Arkansas vs Cincinnati: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

Cincinnati and Arkansas will kickoff the 2022 NCAA College Football season in one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 1. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last year, Cincinnati took the spotlight with an amazing run that led them to a College Football Playoff berth. Although the Bearcats lost against Alabama powerhouse in the semifinals, 2022 NCAA season is a great opportunity to confirm the rise of the program.

Meanwhile, Sam Pittman showed remarkable progress in 2021 with the Razorbacks in his second year as head coach. Arkansas finished with a 9-4 record and was considered in almost every national poll as one of the Top 25 teams in the country. This year, the challenge is a double digit season in the victory column.

Arkansas vs Cincinnati: Date

Arkansas will host Cincinnati on Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Arkansas vs Cincinnati in the US

The clash between Arkansas and Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the US is ESPN.