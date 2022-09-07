One of the best female tennist nowadays is Aryna Sabalenka. In this profile, you will find more about her like her age, height, net worth, husband and social media.

Tennis is one of the most demanding and exhausting disciplines in the sport's world. Aryna Sabalenka is currently one of the best female players, so here you will find more information about her age, height, net worth, husband and social media.

Despite she is not ranked as the best in doubles, Aryna Sabalenka arrived to the 2022 US Open as the 2021 Australian Open champion in this category. But now, she is determined to win this Grand Slam by herself and prove she is one of the best nowadays.

The Belarusian tennist is seen as one of the main candidates to win the US Open, but of course is not going to be an easy task. If you are interested in her profile, here are some details to get you know her better.

How old is Aryna Sabalenka?

The future is bright for Aryna Sabalenka and female tennis. The Belarusian was born in Minsk, Belarus, the May 5, 1998, which means she is 24 years old.

How tal is Aryna Sabalenka?

Aryna Sabalenka's height helps her to be very dominant on the pitch and fighting to reach balls is very easy for her with her 1.82 meeters / 6 feet 0 inches tall.

What is Aryna Sabalenka's ranking position?

The Belarusian has grown very fast in the last years thanks to her singles and doubles performances. In the first one she currently ranks 6th overall, as for the second one, despite the 2021 Australia Open title, she is in the 337th position.

Which is Aryna Sabalenka's net worth?

Thanks to her 6th rank position and her multiple good performances in the last years, Aryna Sabalenka's net worth has grown recently. According to WTA Tennis, she has a prize money of $10,683,065 as to 2022.

Is Aryna Sabalenka married?

Aryna Sabalenka has been very focused on her tennis career lately, which doesn't give her much time to think of marriage. She currently is in a relationship with Konstantin Koltsov, Belarusian hockey player, and they are reportedly thinking in getting engaged soon.

What are Aryna Sabalenka's official social media profiles?

Aryna Sabalenka is not very active on social media as she doesn't post everyday. In twitter she has 42 thousand followers, as for Instagram there are 353 thousand profiles following her.