The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open is the second clay-court ATP Masters 1000 of the season and will start in May 1. Here, check out how much the champion will get.

The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open is the second clay-court ATP Masters 1000 of the season, will be held from 1-8 May at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Great tennis players will participate in the tournament in Madrid. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament will count with the participation of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has not competed since American Taylor Fritz ended his perfect start to the season in the Indian Wells final in March. The World No.4 is the player with the most Mutua Madrid Open titles, having won the tournament five times.

Alexander Zverev won the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open singles title with a 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 victory against Matteo Berrettini in the championship match. "I think it's been a good week for me. It's been extremely difficult for me to play against Matteo. I've won a Masters. There is little else that can compare to this. I'm happy, I'm very happy with this achievement”, Zverev said after the match. The winner of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open gets 1000 points for winning and more than €1,000,000 in prizes.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open singles champion?

In terms of prize money, the tournament offers equal prize money for the ATP and WTA, and the event has a combined total prize money pool of €13,151,120 (each tour plays for a share of €6,575,560) which is up 151.5% vs 2021. The winner of the tournament will get €1,041,570, while the final loser €568,790. In addition, all tennis players get money from round 64 onwards. The prize money ranges from €26,960 to €311,025.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open doubles champion?

The team that wins the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open doubles gets a money bag of €319,570 and 1000 points, while the runners-up €173,600. As in singles, all teams earn money, the prize money ranges from €15,780 to €95,350.