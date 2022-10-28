Arkansas will visit Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Auburn vs Arkansas: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9 in the US

Auburn will clash with Arkansas in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Not many years ago, Auburn were still one of the best programs in football. That story has changed and the Tigers are living a crisis. After a three-game losing streak (LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss), Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat and soon could be out as head coach. Auburn lead the all-time series 19-11-1.

In the beginning of the season, Arkansas were one of the Top 10 teams in the nation. Then, everything fell apart with three consecutive losses against ranked rivals: Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State. Now, after beating BYU, the Razorbacks have no margin of error with a 4-3 record. Arkansas are a 3.5-point favorite on the road and have won the last three meetings between these two teams.

Auburn vs Arkansas: Date

The Auburn Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 29 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn vs Arkansas: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Auburn vs Arkansas in the US

The Arkansas Razorbacks visit the Auburn Tigers in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the SEC Network.