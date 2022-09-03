Baylor take on UAlbany at McLane Stadium in Waco for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Baylor vs UAlbany: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

Baylor and UAlbany meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco. The visitors know that playing against a big team is always an opportunity to show off their new offensive game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Baylor are the Big 12 defending champions of the 2021 season, they had a record of 12-2 overall and 7-2 within the conference. They won the conference championship game against Oklahoma State.

The Great Danes are a small team with few aspirations this year as in 2021 they suffered from the first week in what was a losing streak of eight consecutive weeks until the team was able to win their first of two games during the ninth and tenth week.

Baylor vs UAlbany: Date

Baylor and UAlbany play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 3 at McLane Stadium in Waco. The home team is lethal and this game will be the first victory of their season, it is likely that the defense of the visitors will put up a fight during the first half.

Baylor vs UAlbany: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Baylor vs UAlbany at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Baylor and UAlbany at the McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+