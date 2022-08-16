Rafael Nadal will be facing Borna Coric for the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Rafael Nadal will be back in action against Borna Coric for the Round of 32 of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, after months without competing. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Nadal, 36, will have an opportunity to return to the No. 1 spot if he wins the tournament and current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev fails to reach the quarter-finals in Cincinnati. The Spaniard has won this title once (2013), and will be competing here for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, Croatian Borna Coric is coming to this match after defeating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the first round (7-6, 6-3). The 25-year-old has reached the quarterfinals once in Cincinnati (2014, retired against Marin Cilic) and has won two titles (Halle, Marrakech).

Borna Coric vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Borna Coric vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

Borna Coric vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and head-to-head

Coric and Nadal have faced each other four times, with a balance of two victories per side. The Croatian stunned Nadal in their first meeting back in 2014, at Basel quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Spaniard won their last encounter in 2017 at the Canada Masters Round of 32.

How to watch or live stream free Borna Coric vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Borna Coric and Rafael Nadal for the Round of 32 of the 2022 Western & Southern Open to be played on Wednesday, August 17 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US), Tennis Channel and ATP Tennis Channel.

Borna Coric vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Nadal is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -950, while Borna Coric has odds of +610.

