Boston College will host Clemson in one of the most special days of the season: the Red Bandanna Game. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US.

The Eagles have waited all season for this special date against Clemson which will represent the famous Red Bandanna Game. One of the school's most important traditions will be nationally televised to honor former Boston College lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who died on September 11, 2001, after a heroic effort rescuing hundreds of people in the World Trade Center of New York. At the moment, Boston College have a 2-3 record as they will be trying to pull one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Clemson continue their quest to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff as a 20.5-point favorite against Boston College. In the last two weeks, the Tigers defeated ranked teams such as Wake Forest and NC State but, they're still behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan in the national polls. DJ Uiagalelei, Trevor Lawrence's heir for Clemson, has been spectacular at quarterback with 1242 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dabo Swinney's squad might need an undefeated season to clinch a berth in the semifinals and the good news is that the only ranked team left on their schedule is Syracuse.

Boston College vs Clemson: Date

The Clemson Tigers will visit the Boston College Eagles in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Boston College vs Clemson: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston College vs Clemson in the US

The matchup between Boston College and Clemson in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is ABC.