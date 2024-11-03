Caitlin Clark’s enthusiastic response to Stephanie White’s appointment as Indiana Fever coach

Caitlin Clark will have a new coach next season in Stephanie White, who has officially joined the Indiana Fever. Here's what the guard said about the news on her Instagram page.

The Indiana Fever hired Stephanie White as their head coach for the 2025 season, after weeks of speculation. Caitlin Clark, who became one of the biggest stars of the WNBA after her rookie season, didn’t waste time to celebrate the announcement on social media.

In a comment to the Fever’s Instagram post announcing White’s appointment, Clark wrote, “Fevvvvv shooowwwwwww”. The guard’s feelings aren’t surprising, considering that White is one of the most respected head coaches in the league, and she has been open with her admiration in the past.

“She has obviously called a lot of my games all throughout college, and I just think she has a really great basketball mind,” during a Fever press conference earlier this year. “I think she has done a great job calling college games… She’s a trailblazer, honestly. I think she has always been somebody who has been supportive of my game, and it has been fun to talk to her at shootarounds,” Clark admitted.

With White in charge, the Sun went 55-25 in the regular season and 7-7 in the playoffs in two seasons. Ahead of next season, the league now has six franchises in search of coaches, after Chicago Sky also found a new leader in Tyler Marsh, with Angel Reese’s approval.

Caitlin Clark’s comment on Stephanie White’s announcement (Instagram/Clark Report)

Speaking to ESPN, White also praised Clark. “I spoke with Caitlin last night. Just overall, excitement. I’ve been watching Caitlin play since she was an 8th grader when I was coaching in college and covering her games. Just an exciting time for me, very excited to be working with her and this young team,” she said.

White’s story with the Indiana Fever

White’s predilection with Indiana is not a surprise. Especially, as she played for the Fever for five seasons, from 2000 to 2004. As an assistant coach, she was part of the team from 2011 and 2014, before becoming head coach for the 2015-16 season.

When it comes to Clark, it’s clear they respect each other. After the Fever lost to the Sun in their opener, White was one of the first defenders of the guard, asking people “to chill out” in their criticism of the young player. Now, she believes she “is a student of the game.”

“I just can’t wait. She’s a student of the game, loves the game of basketball. She has been so great in how she’s handled all of the attention. She just wants to play, just wants to win, and I’m looking forward to coaching players like that,” she said to ESPN.

