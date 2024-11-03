Dak Prescott talked about the hamstring injury which might derail his season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott became the highest paid player in NFL history a few months ago when Jerry Jones gave him a four-year, $240 million contract to stay as the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the 2024 season has been a total disappointment. The Cowboys have a 3-5 record and don’t look ready to compete for the NFC East against teams like the Washington Commanders or the Philadelphia Eagles.

To make things worse, in their almost impossible quest to make a Super Bowl run, America’s Team got terrible news during the game against the Atlanta Falcons when Prescott suffered a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Dak Prescott’s injury today?

Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons. Cooper Rush replaced him in the final ten minutes.

So, with a very difficult stretch in the schedule ahead, Prescott had to answer what happened on that sequence and if he will be ready to play next week against the Eagles.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“I pulled something. I felt something I’ve never felt. Tough to walk on it at that point. I saw the medical team and ask them: ‘Could I make it worse?’ They said I wouldn’t be able to protect myself and they made the call to hold me out.”

Advertisement

How long will Dak Prescott be out with injury for Cowboys?

Although a hamstring injury might sideline Dak Prescott for many weeks, the quarterback guaranteed that he’ll make his best effort to be ready for that crucial matchup with Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“It’s hard for me to say (if he can play next week). I would say that I’ll be out there next week. One again, I’ve got to see. Luckily, I can say I’ve healed fast and I progressed fast on injuries. So, I’m thankful for that. I have to get a picture of it and when we get a picture of it, I guess we’ll see how bad it is. It will take a lot for me to not be out there, I’ll tell you personally.”

Are Dallas Cowboys eliminated from the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-5 record but, even with that slow start, they can make a push to win the NFC East considering there are still four games to be played against the Eagles and Commanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose Dak Prescott after big injury during game against Atlanta Falcons

Furthermore, the Cowboys are just two games behind the No.7 spot in the wild card race. That’s why Dak Prescott sent a big warning to all his teammates toward the second half of the season.

“There are some games that are in front of us. A lot of division games starting next week. Our second one of the year. Sometimes in this league, it just takes one, it takes one win to get it going. To get that confidence back, feel good and rally from there. I’m not looking too far ahead. It’s about getting our bodies healthy and then trying everything in our power to put our best performance next week at home.”

Advertisement