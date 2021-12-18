Eddy Reynoso, the lifelong manager and trainer of Canelo Alvarez, recently made an audacious move that shocked everyone, even the own Mexican Superstar.

Canelo Alvarez is well known for being very daring. In fact he has said multiple times that has never feared anyone. This level of confidence allows his manager and lifelong trainer, Eddy Reynoso, to create and aim for the most incredible boxing feats.

In the last WBC Convention, celebrated in Mexico City, Reynoso shocked the entire world with the unbeleivable request he made to Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of organization at hand. He wants Canelo to join Hearns, Leonard, De la Hoya, Mayweather and Pacquiao in the list of boxers with World Titles won in 5 different weight classes.

This petition takes Alvarez to challenge Ilunga Junior Makabu, the current WBC World Cruiserweight Champion. Considering that Mexican Superstar started his career on 147 lbs, try to conquer a 53 libs higher belt sounds crazy at least.

The surprise that Canelo received from Eddy Reynoso

The Pound for Pound king was totally sincere on an interview given to World Boxing News: he did not know about Eddy Reinoso's plan to challenge Ilunga Junior Makabu, WBC Cruiserweight World Champion, until the formal request has been done by his manager.

In fact, Canelo mentioned to reporter Dan Rafael that he found out his new and exciting challenge thanks to the web whispers on his mobile phone: “I didn’t even know about that; I heard about it on social media what Eddy did."

Nevertheless, the Pound for Pound king states something clear. He fully trusts on Eddy Reynoso, so he leaves, as he has done for almost 17 years, his career on his hands: “Like I always say, if Eddy says something or he tries to do something crazy, I’m always in. I’m his warrior.”

On January 2022, Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso will sit down and define the details that need to be done to make real the fight against Makabu, maybe for May, one of his predilect months to fight as part of mexican 5 de Mayo celebration.