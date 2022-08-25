The ribbon is cut on the most anticipated competition for volleyball lovers around the globe: Brazil takes on Cuba in the first match of the Brazil vs Cuba 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. We will reveal how and where to enjoy this game if you are in the United States.

2022 is a year of high-caliber international sports competitions. Sure, all eyes are on the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, but for volleyball fans the most interesting story will be told at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Read on to find out how to enjoy Brazil vs Cuba, the opening match of the tournament hosted in Poland and Slovenia.

This competition has already 73 years of history since that distant 1949 when its first edition was played. Initially there was no clear trend of the periodicity of its celebration, but since 1962 it has been held every 4 years. And one of the protagonists of this history, Brazil, is one of the most dominant teams in the volleyball's major tournament.

Brazil has hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship twice, but its true brilliance comes from the 3 championships it has won, all in a row (2002-2010), and the fact that it has played 5 finals in a row, a milestone only surpassed by the 6 consecutive ones in which Czechoslovakia participated in the fifties and early sixties.

Brazil vs Cuba: Date

Brazil vs Cuba has history in the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. After several attempts, Cuba finally reached the final of this tournament, but the Brazilians defeated them to become three-time world champions. A new chapter of this rivalry will be written on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Arena Stozice in Ljublana, Slovenia.

Brazil vs Cuba: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US Brazil vs Cuba:

Undoubtedly, the match with the highest expectation and level of Pool B is the one between Brazil and Cuba. And if you don't want to miss a single second of the action of this Poland-Slovenia 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship duel, you can tune in to watch the match exclusively on Volleyball TV, the FIVB's streaming platform.