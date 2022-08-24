The Panini Sticker Album of the upcoming FIFA World Cup detonates the fever of collecting the images of the best players that will participate in the tournament. However, there are some who were not included and who will most likely play in Qatar 2022. Find out who they are.

Qatar 2022: Players who were not listed in the Panini Sticker Album but could be in the World Cup

August 24 marked the beginning of the race of thousands of fans to be part of a tradition with 52 years of history: the filling of the Panini Sticker Album of the FIFA World Cup. It can be said that the first game for fans has already begun.

Since the aforementioned day, the Album is already on sale in the United States in its tangible version, so the challenge of collecting each of the 670 stickers that make up the Qatar 2022 edition will begin. A challenge that demands time, patience and money.

Of the total number of stickers, 576 are destined for the players of each of the 32 National Teams that have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Although the Panini Sticker Album is usually a certain reference of the teams' squads, there is always room for improvement.

The number of players called up to Qatar 2022 and those appearing in the Panini Sticker Album

For the upcoming World Cup, FIFA approved that each of the 32 National Teams that will compete in it will have a squad of 26 players. This represents a new stage in the history of this tournament, since since 1930 and until France 1998, only 22 players were allowed to be called up.

Then came Korea-Japan 2002, which marked a turning point in the World Cup in two respects: it was the first edition organized by two countries, but also the first time that the squads of the National Teams playing in the tournament were made up of 23 players.

Thus, in real life, Qatar 2022 will be the World Cup in which managers will have the most players at their disposal. However, in the universe of the Panini Sticker Albums this is not the case, as only 19 images per National Team were included: 1 shield and 18 players.

Excluded from the Qatar 2022 Panini Sticker Album with the possibility of playing the World Cup

As it was launched several months before the official rosters of the upcoming FIFA World Cup are confirmed and due to design and editorial space issues, there are several players who were not included in the Panini Sticker Album of Qatar 2022 but who have a great chance of playing in the tournament.

It should be noted that the list below was drawn up taking into account factors such as having been part of recent official or friendly tournaments and the current form of the players considered as potential call-ups to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Netherlands

Nathan Ake - Manchester City (defender)

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan (midfielder)

Wout Weghorst - Besiktas (forward)

England

Reece James - Chelsea (defender)

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal (midfielder)

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United (forward)

USMNT

Ethan Horvath - Luton Town (goalkeeper)

Yunus Musah - Valencia (midfielder)

Josh Sargent - Norwich City (forward)

Argentina

Geronimo Rulli - Villarreal CF (goalkeeper)

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United (defender)

Alejandro Gomez - Sevilla (midfielder)

Mexico

Johan Vasquez - Cremonese (defender)

Orbelín Pineda - AEK Athens (midfielder)

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord (forward)

France

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid (midfielder)

Ousmané Dembele - Barcelona (forward)

Olivier Giroud - Milan (forward)

Spain

Daniel Carvajal - Real Madrid (defender)

Thiago Alcantara - Liverpool (midfielder)

Marco Asensio - Real Madrid (forward)

Germany

Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt (goalkeeper)

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich (midfielder)

Julian Draxler - Paris Saint Germain (forward)

Japan

Takefusa Kubo - Real Sociedad (forward)

Belgium

Leander Dendoncker - Wolverhampton (midfielder)

Michy Batshuayi - Chelsea (foward)

Divock Origi - Milan (forward)

Canada

Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps (forward)

Brazil

Dani Alves - Pumas (defender)

Fred - Manchester United (midfielder)

Rodrygo - Real Madrid (forward)

Portugal

Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint Germain (defender)

Vitinha - Paris Saint Germain (midfielder)

Rafael Leao - Milan (forward)

Uruguay

Sebastian Coates - Sporting Lisboa (defender)

Nicolas de la Cruz - River Plate (midfielder)

Diego Rossi - Fenerbahce (forward)