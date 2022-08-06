The Brazilian national team led by Neymar Jr. will have no excuse for not being focused on breaking their 20 years without a FIFA World Cup title, as they will enjoy a luxury Base Camp during their stay in Qatar 2022.

The mission is clear for the Brazil National Team that will play in Qatar 2022: to avoid at all costs equaling their record of the most years without winning a FIFA World Cup. The Confederation will provide Neymar Jr. and Co. with every possible weapon to prevent this from happening.

After winning their first World Cup in Sweden 1958, Brazil established a healthy habit of winning the tournament continuously, until, after Pele's success at Mexico 1970, they went 24 years without winning the World Cup trophy again. Thanks to Dunga, Bebeto and Romario, they won USA 1994.

Then came Korea-Japan 2002, which made the Canarinha the National Team with the most titles in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022 is off to a good start for Neymar Jr. and company, as they will have at their disposal a Team Base Camp that will live up to their footballing reputation. The first step has been taken.

Brazil's Team Base Camp at Qatar 2022: their hotel

The team led by Adenor Leonardo Bacchi Tite will stay for the entire duration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, i.e. at least 15 days, at the Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, operated by the Marriott International chain. Obviously, the time the Canarinha occupies the hotel will not be open to any guests.

Brazil is one of more than 20 teams whose Base Camps at Qatar 2022 will be within 10 kilometers of each other. While their privacy, being only 4 kilometers from downtown Doha, will not be much, it is a fact that they will enjoy the luxury that the Westin Doha Hotel offers them.

For starters, its location will allow Neymar and company not to spend too much time in their displacements. Whether to their training camp or to the stadiums where they have already scheduled their matches against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon from November 24 to December 2.

-Westin Doha Hotel to Al Arabi Sports Club - 4 kilometers

-Westin Doha Hotel to Lusail Stadium (Brazil vs Serbia / vs Cameroon) - 22 kilometers

-Westin Doha Hotel to Stadium 974 (Brazil vs Switzerland) - 8 kilometers

Regarding the amenities offered by the Westin Doha Hotel, which has 364 rooms, Brazil can enjoy a private artificial beach to relax after intense efforts, high-end gym, three swimming pools (one of them covered), terraces, large gardens, massage center, steam room, and sauna.

Brazil's training camp during the FIFA World Cup

While luxury and comfort is important for a top National Team like Brazil, another key to sporting success is training. In this sense, the Canarinha will be relatively close to the field where Tité will be fine-tuning the team's strategy in order to reach the top in Qatar 2022.

Brazil will use the Gran Hamad Stadium as its training venue for the duration of its participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This 13,000-seat venue has a traditional grass pitch and was inaugurated in 1952.

This traditional stadium, which did not make the final list of venues for Qatar 2022 because it was overtaken by the modernity of those chosen, is usually the home of Al-Arabi Sports Club, the third winningest team in the history of the Qatari League, an honor it shares with Al-Gharafa and Al-Duhail.