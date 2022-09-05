Brazil will face Iran for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The round of 16 of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will continue when Brazil, one of the top candidates, and Iran face each other. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

One of the most interesting duels of the round of 16 of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will take place. On the one hand, there will be Iran who come from finishing second in their group after obtaining two wins and one loss. Although in this game they are the underdogs, they have already given surprises in the past and hope to do so again.

On the other side is one of the main candidates to reach the finals of this tournament. Brazil have had a solid performance in their previous games. I had a difficult group with other strong teams like Cuba and Japan. However, they managed to advance as first having lost only two sets against the Cubans.

Brazil vs Iran: Date

Brazil and Iran will face each other in Gliwice, Poland this Tuesday, September 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Brazil vs Iran: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Brazil vs Iran: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between Brazil and Iran will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

