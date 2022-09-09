BYU and Baylor will clash off at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

BYU vs Baylor: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 2 of NCAA College Football 2022

BYU will host Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their second meeting. Baylor Bears have won their only head-to-head matchup so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2021, when the game ended in a 38-24 Bears victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

BYU vs Baylor: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Round 5 game between BYU and Baylor will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU vs Baylor: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch BYU vs Baylor in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between BYU and Baylor in the Week 2 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.