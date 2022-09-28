BYU and Utah State will clash off at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

BYU vs Utah State: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 5 of NCAA College Football 2022

BYU will come against Utah State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first four fixtures, BYU have emerged victorious three times. The Brigham Young Cougars currently sit on top of the Independents conference table with a win percentage of 0.750.

Meanwhile, Utah State have been in a bad form, winning only once in the previous four matches. They are placed in fifth place in the Mountain West conference, with a win percentage of 0.250. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

BYU vs Utah State: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5 game between BYU and Utah State will be played on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

BYU vs Utah State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch BYU vs Utah State in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between BYU and Utah State in the Week 5 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.