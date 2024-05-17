Caitlin Clark has not had the best debut in professional basketball, and now the star player of the Indiana Fever has confirmed that she is not ready to play in the WNBA.

With the 1st overall pick this year, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark. Many analysts believe she is set to be the greatest female basketball player of all time, but she has now admitted that she’s not completely ready to play in the WNBA.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Fever were fortunate to secure the 1st overall pick with a 44.2% chance in the lottery, following their combined 2022-2023 record of 18-58.

Fortunately, they were able to select Caitlin Clark, who is widely regarded as the best player to come from college basketball. Clark is set to be a huge star, but her debut in the WNBA has so far fallen short of expectations.

When Caitlin Clark committed to the 2024 WNBA Draft, everyone was excited to see her in action. She absolutely dominated in college with Iowa, and her shocking talent is undeniable.

The Indiana Fever has not performed well in recent years. As a result, they secured this year’s 1st overall pick and were fortunate to select Caitlin Clark, widely regarded as the best player available.

In the history of the WNBA, there has never been a college prospect as highly anticipated as Caitlin Clark. She broke several college records and is set to be a huge star, but her first games as a pro have not met expectations.

In two games with the Fever, Clark has only scored 29 points, shooting 30.5 percent from the field and committed 13 turnovers. The star analyzed her performances, admitting that she underestimated the league prior to her arrival.

“The physicality is definitely up there. … I’m easily pushed off screens,” Clark said. “The game seems a little fast for me right now. The more I play and the more comfortable I get, it’s going to slow down a little bit. It will be easier for me to make reads, see things develop.”

Clark has openly admitted that she is not physically ready for the WNBA. Many players take some time to adapt to professional basketball, but she must do so quickly to meet the high expectations placed on her just a few weeks ago.

Who sponsors Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark is sponsored by Nike. The American sportswear brand offered her an eight-year contract worth up to $28 million, and she’s going to get a special shoe only made for her.

Fortunately for Clark, this deal will bring her more earnings than her rookie contract. The Indiana Fever signed her to a four-year, $338,056 deal, but she is set to sign a new one in a couple of years when the league allows it.