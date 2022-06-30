Carlos Alcaraz and Oscar Otte clash for the third round of 2022 Wimbledon. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz and Oscar Otte will clash for the third round of 2022 Wimbledon. This match will take place on Friday, July 1. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions, and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

Carlos Alcaraz will play a match that can be decisive in his progression. The player from Murcia will need his best tennis to counteract the changes of pace and recurrent rises to the net of Otte, who also has a very good serve. World No. 7 reached the third round after defeating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4; 7-6, 6-3.

On the other hand, Oscar Otte comes to the duel against Alcaraz in the best moment of his career and also after being finalist in Halle. The grass is his favorite surface as he can give free rein to his best tennis, based on a good serve and ability to change pace, speed, and spin. World No. 36 will return to play after having beaten Christian Harrison.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Central Court

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte: Storylines and head-to-head

It will be the first time that Carlos Alcaraz and Oscar Otte face each other.

How to watch or live stream Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Oscar Otte for the third round of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Friday, July 1, 2022, will be broadcasted in the United States by FuboTV and ESPN.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte: How to watch from anywhere

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the third-round encounter with odds of -300, while Oscar Otte has odds of +225, according to BetMGM.

