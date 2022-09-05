French player Caroline Garcia will play Coco Gauff for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out more about her such as her age, parents, husband, net worth and social media.

French player Caroline Garcia, current World No. 17, has been one of the most consistent players on tour, and has won Grand Slams in doubles. However, she wants to try to do the same in singles and she might have an opportunity at the US Open.

The Cincinnati champion, whose highest ranking has been world No. 4, has won 10 titles (singles). In doubles, she won the French Open women's doubles title in 2016 and 2022 partnering Kristina Mladenovic and has been ranked as high as world No. 2.

She also was part of the team that won theBillie Jean King Cup in 2019. With a strong forehand, she usually plays on the baselines but is an offensive player. Here, check out more about this tennis player.

How old is Caroline Garcia?

Caroline Garcia was born on October 16, 1993 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France. She is 28 years old. She turned professional in 2011. She has been ranked World No. 4, in both singles and doubles.

Who are Caroline Garcia’s parents?

Caroline is daughter of Louis Paul Garcia, who formerly trained her, and Marylene. According to her bio in the WTA Tour Official page, she played many sports when she was younger. However, she chose tennis “because it was the one she enjoyed the most.”

Is Caroline Garcia married? Who is her husband?

There’s no indication that Caroline Garcia is married or is in a romantic relationship right now. She is a very private player and doesn’t share much about what’s going on with her personal life.

How much is Caroline Garcia’s net worth?

Caroline Garcia has earned $12,692,396 in prize money, including doubles and singles. She has several endorsements with brands such as Yonex for her clothing, New Balance for her shoes, and Yonex for her racquets.

What is Caroline Garcia’s Instagram profiles?

Caroline Garcia has an Instagram page, and she also has a Twitter account, both verified. She often talks about her tennis career, shares photos about her practices and more. You can find it with the user @carogarcia in both.