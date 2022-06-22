The sixth round of the 2022 Candidates Tournament will be played in which Magnus Carlsen's challenger to the world title will be defined. Find here everything you need to know, when and what time you can follow it in the US.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament continues its course. The tournament consists of 14 rounds and will define which player will win the chance to challenge the world champion, Magnus Carlsen. The next round to be played will be the sixth one. Here we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss anything about this tournament, where and what time to see it in the United States.

Four games were played in round five. All of them ended in a draw. Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura finished their games in a draw against Richard Rapport and Ian Nepomniachtchi, respectively.

In the same context, Teimour Radjabov drew with Liren Ding, as did Alireza Firouzja with Jan-Krzysztof Duda. It remains to be seen how the tournament will end, but Carlsen said he will only defend his title against Firouzja, and the Frenchman is currently in last place in the standings.

2022 Candidates Tournament 6th round: Date

The 2022 Candidates Tournament takes place at the Palace of Santoña in Madrid, Spain. The sixth round will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 9 AM (ET).

2022 Candidates Tournament 6th round: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

2022 Candidates Tournament 6th round: Clashes

Teimour Radjabov vs Richard Rapport

Alireza Firouzja vs Fabiano Caruana

Hikaru Nakamura vs Liren Ding

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Standings after 5 rounds of 2022 Candidates Tournament