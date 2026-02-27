Luka Doncic and a Lakers teammate are reportedly crucial in convincing LeBron James to remain with the team

The Los Angeles Lakers have built an ambitious project, bringing together the best player of one generation with what could be the best player of the next, Luka Doncic. However, that partnership could come to an end next season if LeBron James decides to retire or continue his career elsewhere in the NBA, although there are influences that could change his decision.

LeBron James may be an unrestricted free agent next season, but the decision on whether he returns to the Lakers is not entirely his. In a report by Lakers Daily, both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to have a voice in team-building decisions, including whether James remains on the roster.

“Doncic and Reaves are expected to be in James’ ear about coming back to the Lakers,” wrote Lakers Daily, “despite Los Angeles president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and governor Jeanie Buss being ready to part ways with arguably the greatest player of all time. If Doncic and Reaves want James back, Buss and Pelinka would welcome James back since they want to appease their future franchise players.”

Lakers ready to move on, but Doncic and Reaves are not

The Lakers had high ambitions for their star-studded trio, but the fit has been awkward. Even with all three players healthy and sharing the court, the Lakers have been mediocre, creating a growing sense that both sides could eventually benefit from a separation. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, however, would prefer that LeBron James remains and continues building chemistry with the group.

“The Lakers are ready to move on from the James era and build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. However, if James doesn’t retire this offseason, he could still return to Los Angeles since Doncic and Reaves want him back,” added Ashish Mathur of Lakers Daily. “Despite James, Doncic and Reaves struggling to co-exist as a ‘Big 3’ this season, the three players maintain a strong relationship, with one source saying that Doncic ‘wants to make things work with James’ and enjoys playing with the future Hall of Famer.”

With several teams potentially interested in the four-time champion, LeBron James will have multiple options, including retirement. Even at 41 years old, he continues producing at a high level, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 29.9% from three-point range this season.

It would be a privilege to continue watching that trio operate together, or simply to keep LeBron James on NBA courts. However, the league constantly evolves, and anything can happen, including a possible and long-imagined return to Cleveland.