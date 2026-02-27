Devin Booker injury update: Suns receive encouraging injury status on star guard, return could be imminent

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the biggest surprises of this NBA season, especially after dismantling the trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, with Booker remaining as the only player still with the franchise. Even so, they have proven to be far more competitive than expected, though they now await his return following an injury.

The Suns have been without Devin Booker over the last four games as he has been dealing with a hip strain suffered in the team’s 121–94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on February 19. However, the latest update indicates that his return to action could come soon.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the 29-year-old guard is expected to return during the first week of March. Booker could be available either for Tuesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings or Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

“Devin Booker is progressing well from a hip strain and trending towards being back after this four-day break, likely either Sacramento on Tuesday or Chicago on Thursday.”

Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns.

The Suns fighting to remain in contention

That represents encouraging news for a Suns team firmly competing in the Western Conference playoff race. Phoenix holds the No. 7 seed with a 34–26 record as of Friday, February 27, and Booker’s return should provide an important boost entering the final stretch of the regular NBA season.

The 11-year veteran has remained the face of the franchise throughout the season. Although many expected the Suns to struggle, they have stayed competitive, particularly when Devin Booker has been available on the court. Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the three-point line.

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 113–110 on Thursday, the Suns do not play again until Tuesday’s matchup against the Kings. Phoenix receives three consecutive days of rest, giving Booker and his teammates valuable time to recover and prepare for Sacramento.