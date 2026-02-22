Major Lazer performed at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony: What songs did Diplo’s band play?

When the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony shifted gears from solemn to electric, Major Lazer took over the stage. The project led by Diplo injected festival energy into a night built on symbolism and farewell.

Known for blurring the lines between EDM, dancehall and pop, the band has turned global hits into stadium-sized moments for over a decade. The Olympic stage offered a different kind of arena — one where spectacle meets tradition.

Without a doubt, it was an unexpected moment that the entire audience knew how to appreciate, along with other major surprises such as the performance of the national anthem and the tribute to opera and Italian artists.

What songs did Major Lazer perform at the closing ceremony?

The musical lineup for the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona leaned into both Italy’s cultural heritage and broader global sounds, and Major Lazer was confirmed as one of the headline acts in the finale.

Their appearance marked a rare moment where electronic dance music shared the stage with classical, opera, and contemporary Italian performers at the historic Arena di Verona. There, the band performed tracks such as the mega-hit “Lean On”, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

Lean On

Watch Out For This

Light It Up

Que Calor

Although not many people were aware that Diplo’s band would perform at the closing ceremony, it ultimately turned out to be a major success. The American DJ even joked about the situation, as he nearly missed his flight to Milan the day before the show.