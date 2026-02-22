Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Major Lazer performed at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony: What songs did Diplo’s band play?

A surprise burst of global dance energy lit up the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, as Major Lazer — led by Diplo — transformed the finale into a high-tempo celebration.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Major Lazer performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesMajor Lazer performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

When the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony shifted gears from solemn to electric, Major Lazer took over the stage. The project led by Diplo injected festival energy into a night built on symbolism and farewell.

Known for blurring the lines between EDM, dancehall and pop, the band has turned global hits into stadium-sized moments for over a decade. The Olympic stage offered a different kind of arena — one where spectacle meets tradition.

Without a doubt, it was an unexpected moment that the entire audience knew how to appreciate, along with other major surprises such as the performance of the national anthem and the tribute to opera and Italian artists.

Advertisement

What songs did Major Lazer perform at the closing ceremony?

The musical lineup for the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona leaned into both Italy’s cultural heritage and broader global sounds, and Major Lazer was confirmed as one of the headline acts in the finale.

Their appearance marked a rare moment where electronic dance music shared the stage with classical, opera, and contemporary Italian performers at the historic Arena di Verona. There, the band performed tracks such as the mega-hit “Lean On”, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

Advertisement
  • Lean On
  • Watch Out For This
  • Light It Up
  • Que Calor

Although not many people were aware that Diplo’s band would perform at the closing ceremony, it ultimately turned out to be a major success. The American DJ even joked about the situation, as he nearly missed his flight to Milan the day before the show.

Advertisement
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirms Aidan Miller injury first hinted at by Bryce Harper
MLB

Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirms Aidan Miller injury first hinted at by Bryce Harper

Brandon Nimmo sends subtle shot to the NY Mets as he prepares for debut season with the Rangers
MLB

Brandon Nimmo sends subtle shot to the NY Mets as he prepares for debut season with the Rangers

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade
NFL

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade

Joan Thiele’s profile: Who is the singer who performed at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony?
Sports

Joan Thiele’s profile: Who is the singer who performed at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

Better Collective Logo