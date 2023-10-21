Bo Nix is ​​preparing to retire from college football but before doing so he will leave behind a hard-to-break record that was previously set by two other well-known college quarterbacks such as Kellen Moore and Colt McCoy.

Bo Nix is a college football quarterback who currently plays for the Oregon Ducks. He is the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix. Nix was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, and he was ranked as the top dual-threat quarterback in his class.

Nix continued to start at quarterback for Auburn in 2020 and 2021. However, the Tigers struggled to win games during those two seasons. In 2021, Nix threw for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns.

What record did Bo Nix set in 2023 with the Oregon Ducks?

According to 247Sports, During the October 21 game against the Washington State Cougars, Bo Nix became the quarterback with the most starts in NCAA history, passing other well-known quarterbacks such as NFLer Colt McCoy.

Nix started as a true freshman at Auburn in 2019. He threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he rushed for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

After the 2021 season, Nix transferred to the University of Oregon. He had a breakout season in 2022, throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he rushed for 502 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Ducks to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Nix is a dynamic quarterback who can beat teams with his arm and his legs. He is also a very good leader. He is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he is expected to be a high NFL draft pick in 2024.

What is Bo Nix’s legacy in college football?

Bo Nix’s legacy in college football is still being written, but he has already accomplished a great deal. He is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, and he has led the Oregon Ducks to a successful season in 2022. He is also the quarterback with the most starts in NCAA history.

Have Bo Nix won a CFP?

No, Bo Nix has not won a College Football Playoff (CFP). He has not yet led his team to the CFP. Nix had his best season in 2022, when he led the Oregon Ducks to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, the Ducks lost to the Utah Utes in the championship game and did not qualify for the CFP.