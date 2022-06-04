The seventh race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will be the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Find out here everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The IndyCar Series season continues and now it's the turn of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the seventh race of this 2022.

After a thrilling Indy 500 that left the championship more open than ever, the drivers are preparing to return to action in what will be the seventh Grand Prix of the season. Leader Marcus Ericsson will try to continue his good form after the great victory in Indianapolis, but will be closely followed by Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou, who are in second and third place respectively. You can see the rest of the positions by clicking here.

Josef Newgarden will have the chance to return to the top of the standings as he will be the poleman in a race that will have leader Ericsson in eighth place; and the second, Pato O'Ward, in the fifth. It will undoubtedly be a weekend to enjoy all the motorsport action with this great race, but also with the Nascar (see the Enjoy Illinois 300 preview here) and the MotoGP (see the Catalunya GP preview here).

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Detroit's Belle Isle Street Circuit in Detroit, Michigan

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Storylines

After three races in which he failed to even be in the top 10, Josef Newgarden (who got off to a great start by winning the XPEL 375 and the Long Beach Grand Prix, the second and third races of the season) has a chance to back to the top, as he is currently in fifth place with 174 points, 52 less than leader Ericsson.

Another who could come out of this race very well is Pato O' Ward, who will start in fifth place, 3 places ahead of the leader. In addition, he will be 11 positions ahead of Will Power and 13 of Alex Palou, fourth and third in the standings respectively. Without a doubt, the Mexican could get a lot out of this seventh Grand Prix of the season.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

At the moment, the Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites for this race, but it is certain that they will do so in the coming hours. However, it is more likely that Josef Newgarden will get the favoritism because he is a poleman and because he has already won two Grands Prix this season.

