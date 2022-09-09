After a disappointing loss at Arkansas, Cincinnati will try to bounce back against Kennesaw State. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Cincinnati have a great chance to get their first win when they meet Kennesaw State in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can see the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The glory from 2021 is now gone for the Bearcats. Last year, Cincinnati shocked the nation by clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but, 2022 has brought a harsh reality. On Week 1 of this new season, Arkansas came out strong to beat Luke Fickell's team 31-24 in a crucial matchup for the national rankings. Considering that scenario, Cincinnati simply cannot fail against Kennesaw State being a clear 28-point favorite.

On the other side, there's really nothing to lose for the Owls as an underdog. The problem for Kennesaw State is that they really struggled on their debut against Samford. The Bulldogs defeated Kennesaw State 27-17 and that could be the strongest sign that there's not much of a chance for the Owls at Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State: Date

Cincinnati will clash with Kennesaw State in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Nippert Stadium, home of the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State in the US

The duel between Cincinnati and Kennesaw State in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you want to see the game in the United States is ESPN+.