All the details about each of the Tigers’ games for the 2022 NCAA Football season. Check here when and where they will play and how to watch each game.

The Clemson Tigers are one of the big ACC favorites to make it to the CFP in 2022, but last season didn't go as well as they hoped. The Tigers have to deal with NC State and Wake Forest in their division, they also have good offensive lines.

The last time the Tigers won a national title was in 2018 with Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback. That was the most recent title for them out of just three, one in 1981 and one in 2016, plus Clemson has 26 conference titles.

Dabo Swinney is still at the helm as head coach but things are different for him as his new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is not playing the way he wants, although things could be different for him in 2022.

Clemson Tigers 2022 Football Schedule

The Clemson Tigers play in the ACC Atlantic Division, they share that division with six teams, including the Florida State Seminoles. The team has eight division titles the most recent was in 2019 in what was a divisional title streak from 2015 to that year.

The first game of the season is against a rival conference, they won against Georgia Tech 41-10. The Tigers play a rival conference again in Week 4, that game will be against Wake Forest on the road.

Clemson Tigers 2022 Football schedule Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel September 5 8:00 PM vs. Georgia Tech Mercedes-Benz Stadium ESPN September 10 3:30 PM Furman* Memorial Stadium ACCN September 17 8:00 PM Louisiana Tech* Memorial Stadium ACCN September 24 at Wake Forest Truist Field at Wake Forest October 1 NC State Memorial Stadium October 8 at Boston College Alumni Stadium October 15 at Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium October 22 Syracuse Memorial Stadium November 5 7:30 PM at Notre Dame* Notre Dame Stadium NBC November 12 Louisville Memorial Stadium November 19 Miami (FL) Memorial Stadium November 26 South Carolina* Memorial Stadium

How to watch Clemson Tigers football games in 2022?

The Tigers are big favorites to win their division, it is very likely that they will reach the CFP in 2022. In September they will play two games against a rival conference, while in October the Tigers will play against six ACC teams.

The first game of November for Clemson will be on Saturday the 5th of that month against Notre Dame at home. That game will be available through NBC and the official live stream to watch that and other college football games is FuboTV (7-day free trial).