The Clemson Tigers are one of the big ACC favorites to make it to the CFP in 2022, but last season didn't go as well as they hoped. The Tigers have to deal with NC State and Wake Forest in their division, they also have good offensive lines.

The last time the Tigers won a national title was in 2018 with Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback. That was the most recent title for them out of just three, one in 1981 and one in 2016, plus Clemson has 26 conference titles.

Dabo Swinney is still at the helm as head coach but things are different for him as his new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is not playing the way he wants, although things could be different for him in 2022.

Clemson Tigers 2022 Football Schedule

The Clemson Tigers play in the ACC Atlantic Division, they share that division with six teams, including the Florida State Seminoles. The team has eight division titles the most recent was in 2019 in what was a divisional title streak from 2015 to that year.

The first game of the season is against a rival conference, they won against Georgia Tech 41-10. The Tigers play a rival conference again in Week 4, that game will be against Wake Forest on the road.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel
September 5 8:00 PM vs. Georgia Tech

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

 ESPN
September 10 3:30 PM Furman*

Memorial Stadium

 ACCN
September 17 8:00 PM Louisiana Tech*

Memorial Stadium

 ACCN
September 24   at Wake Forest

Truist Field at Wake Forest

  
October 1   NC State

Memorial Stadium

  
October 8   at Boston College

Alumni Stadium

  
October 15   at Florida State

Doak Campbell Stadium

  
October 22   Syracuse

Memorial Stadium

  
November 5 7:30 PM at Notre Dame*

Notre Dame Stadium

 NBC
November 12   Louisville

Memorial Stadium

  
November 19   Miami (FL)

Memorial Stadium

  
November 26   South Carolina*

Memorial Stadium

  

How to watch Clemson Tigers football games in 2022?

The Tigers are big favorites to win their division, it is very likely that they will reach the CFP in 2022. In September they will play two games against a rival conference, while in October the Tigers will play against six ACC teams.

The first game of November for Clemson will be on Saturday the 5th of that month against Notre Dame at home. That game will be available through NBC and the official live stream to watch that and other college football games is FuboTV (7-day free trial).