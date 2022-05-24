Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Nascar Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Nascar Cup series 2022 game in the United States.

The Nascar Cup Series will have one of its most difficult tests, nothing less than the longest race of the season, the Coca Cola 600. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is undoubtedly one of the most emblematic races of the Nascar Cup Series, as well as the longest and one of the toughest. Conquering the Charlotte Motor Speedway track is undoubtedly a more than complicated task and that is why this is one of the most exciting races of the entire Nascar season.

After a really interesting weekend with an intense All-Star Race, the drivers are ready to return to what will be the 14th race of this season. Chase Elliot is the leader with 469 points, followed by William Byron and Ryan Blaney (All-Star winner) with 415 each. Oddsmakers favorite Kyle Larson is ninth with 372 points.

Coca-Cola 600: Date

This 14th stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place in Charlotte at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in what will be the Nascar Coca-Cola 600 will be raced this Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 (ET).

Coca-Cola 600: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Coca-Cola 600

The 14th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, what will be the Coca-Cola 600 which takes place in Charlotte at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: FOX.

