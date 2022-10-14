Colorado will face California in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Colorado have been a disaster with a 0-5 record and they're a 15-point underdog against California. That's why Karl Dorrell has been fired as head coach and Mike Sanford will make his debut as interim. The good news for the Buffaloes is they had two weeks off to prepare this game. In four of their five losses, Colorado's defense has allowed 40 or more points.

On the other side, California should be able to take care of business at Colorado in order to improve their record to 4-2. Jack Plummer is having a very solid year with 1247 yards, 8 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Furthermore, the Golden Bears' quarterback has a 136.7 rating. California lead the series with the Buffaloes (7-4), but haven't won as a visitor in Colorado since 2011. They still have to face tough rivals in their calendar such as Oregon, USC and UCLA.

Colorado vs California: Date

The Buffaloes will host the California Golden Bears in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 2 PM (ET). The game will be played at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado vs California: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Colorado vs California in the US

The matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac-12 Network.