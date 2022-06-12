Mexican Daniel Suarez, currently the only non-American driver in the Nascar Cup Series, won the Toyota Save Mart 350 at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Sonoma County, California. How many foreigners have won in the Cup Series? Here we tell you.

Mexican-born driver Daniel Suarez, the only foreigner to compete in the Nascar Cup Series, made history by winning the Toyota Save Mart 350 at the tough Gateway Motorsports Park in Sonoma County, California. Few drivers born outside of America have been able to conquer the Nascar tracks. Here we tell you who they are. Remember that all the Nascar action can be seen on FuboTV.

195, that's the number of races Daniel Suarez had to run before getting his first victory in the Cup Series, thus qualifying directly for the playoffs in which he will try to be crowned champion. The Mexican driver won more than deservedly (despite not being the favorite at all) with just over 3 seconds difference over the second, and was the leader for 47 laps.

It is the first time that a driver born in Mexican territory can celebrate in a Nascar Cup Series circuit, and the second time that a Latin American wins in this category. From there, the historical and unique achievement obtained by Daniel Suarez is understood, and even more so when seeing the short and distinguished list of which he will now be a part: non-American drivers who have won a Nascar race.

List of non-American drivers who won in the Cup Series

In total there have been 4 pilots who, before Daniel Suarez, were able to win in Nascar. Of them, only one is a Latin American, which makes Suarez, as mentioned before, the second Latin American to win a Cup Series race. Interestingly, the first race that both Latin American drivers won was the Toyota Save Mart 350.