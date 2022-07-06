Elena Rybakina has reached her first Wimbledon semi-finals, and she will play against Simona Halep. Here, check out everything you need to know about this tennis player: age, height, nationality, ranking and net worth.

Tennis player Elena Rybakina is one to watch on tour. With a potent serve thanks to her height, she is a powerful player with her forehand and backhand, mostly playing from the baseline. So far, Rybakina has won two titles in the WTA Tour.

However, she has reached eight finals on the WTA Tour, including three at the WTA 500 level. In Grand Slams, until 2021, her best result was the quarter-finals of Roland Garros. However, this year she already reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.

When she was a junior, her highest ranking was No. 3, reaching two semifinals in Grand Slams. In 2019, she won her first WTA title at the Bucharest Open as well as her top 100 debut. Meanwhile, in 2020, she had her best year, reaching five finals, the most on tour.

How old is Elena Rybakina?

Rybakyna is 23 years old. She was born on June 17, 1999. She had her WTA debut in 2017 in Moscow. She is coached by Stefano Vukov, and she trained as a junior at Spartak Club in Moscow as a junior.

How tall is Elena Rybakina?

Elena Rybakina is 6’ 0” tall. She is right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand. Her best result in Grand Slam so far is reaching the semifinals in Wimbledon, after reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2021.

Rybakina’s nationality: Where was she born?

Rybakina was born in Moscow, Russia. From 2013 to 2018, she represented Russia, however since 2018 she has played under the flag of Kazakhstan. She is currently the country’s No. 1 female player.

What is Elena Rybakina’s ranking? (6/7/2022)

Her current ranking is No. 23 in the world. Her best ranking so far was No. 12 (January 2022). She has won two titles in her career. In doubles, she is currently the No. 65 in the world. Her best doubles ranking is No. 48 (October 2021).

How much has Elena Rybakina earned?

According to the WTA Tour official page, Rybakina has earned $3,533,236 in prize money between singles & doubles combined. Meanwhile, she is currently sponsored by Adidas after leaving Nike at the start of 2020.