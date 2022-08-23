The Belgian Grand Prix will be the 14th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Formula 1 will have this weekend the 14th race of the 2022 season, the Belgian Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

As has been the case throughout the season, Red Bull were the big winners at the last Hungarian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen's first place and Sergio Perez's fourth allowed him to score more than Charles Leclerc, who remains in second place, but now the difference with the Dutchman is 70 points (see the standings here).

Little by little Leclerc and Ferrari are going to a point of no return. If the difference with Verstappen continues to grow, there will undoubtedly come a time when they will not be able to catch up. To continue with the chances of fighting until the end, it will be essential that good results be obtained in the next Grand Prix. It will be necessary to see if Ferrari achieves them during the weekend, which will also have the Nascar regular phase definition.

Belgian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 26

8 am- 9 am (ET) - FP1

11 am-12 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, August 27

7 am- 8 am (ET) - FP3

10 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, August 28

9 am (ET) - Race

Belgian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

