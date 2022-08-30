The 15th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be this Dutch Grand Prix, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

This weekend Formula 1 will present the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th of this 2022 season, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

For the second consecutive weekend there will be action from Formula 1, something that the fans are undoubtedly very grateful for after what was 3 weeks without activity. The Belgian Grand Prix had, as seems to be the custom this season, Max Verstappen as the winner after starting the race in 14th place.

The difference now with the second, his teammate Sergio Perez, is 93 points, and 98 with the third, Charles Leclerc (see the standings here). It is almost certain that, if the Monegasque does not get a good result in this Dutch GP, the 2022 season will be almost defined. That's why you can't miss this race on a weekend with a lot of motorsport, with the start of the Nascar playoffs and the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.

Dutch Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, September 2

6:30 am- 7:30 am (ET) - FP1

10 am-11 am (ET) - FP2

Saturday, September 3

6 am- 7 am (ET) - FP3

9 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 4

9 am (ET) - Race

Dutch Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

