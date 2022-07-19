The French Grand Prix will be the 12th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

After a new Grand Prix much more favorable to Ferrari(or rather to one of its drivers, Charles Leclerc) the drivers' championship became even more interesting. Although the difference from the leader Max Verstappen is still wide, the Monegasque driver managed to get very close to the top of the standings making the championship more interesting (click here to see the positions of drivers and constructors).

The bad news for the Italian outfit is that they could have gotten a better result as Carlos Sainz had excellent pace and looked set to overtake Verstappen for Ferrari's 1-2, but a problem with his car forced him out. This weekend will continue the action of the Formula 1 championship, but we will also have the NASCAR M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 and the IndyCar Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300.

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 22

8 Am- 9 am (ET) - FP1

11 am-12 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, July 23

7 am- 8 am (ET) - FP3

10 am- 11 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

9 am (ET) - Race

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 French Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV, and other option is ESPN. In UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

