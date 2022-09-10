This weekend will take place the 16th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Italian Grand Prix will be the 16th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a Dutch Grand Prix favorable to Red Bull, with championship leader Max Verstappen finishing comfortably in first place, the drivers' championship was almost over. Only a catastrophe would stop the Dutchman on his way to being the champion, especially with the difference he made (see the standings here), and the performance he has been having so far.

The fans lately worry more about the intense driver market than about a championship that already seems doomed. Where there could still be a fight is in the constructors' championship and that is why this race will be very interesting, as well as the weekend for motorsport, with the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterey.

Italian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy

Italian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Italian Grand Prix: Storylines

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have a good chance to deduct points from Red Bull in the constructors' championship (as mentioned before, the drivers' championship is very complicated). He will start on pole position, while Max Verstappen will start in 7th place. In any case, the Dutchman has already won this season starting from 14th position.

Without a doubt, it is an unbeatable chance for the Italian team to do a good job against their people. Although the truth is that Ferrari have shown an immense capacity to boycott themselves this season, so it is a factor that must be taken into account. If they make a good strategy this time, it will be a good chance to get closer to Red Bull.

How to Watch Italian Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 16th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

Italian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.67 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 2.25 odds. George Russell (15.00), Lewis Hamilton (34.00), Sergio Perez (41.00) and Carlos Sainz (41.00) complete the first 6 places.

